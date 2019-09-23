Platinum Sponsorship to Provide Development Opportunities for Women in Localization

SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, is delighted to announce a landmark platinum sponsorship of Women in Localization, a nonprofit organization that works to provide opportunities for the advancement of women. This marks the largest sponsorship that Women in Localization has received to date and underscores the importance of diversity to the largest players in the localization industry.

Women in Localization has 20 chapters and thousands of members worldwide. Started in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2008, Women in Localization provides opportunities for networking, education, career advancement, mentoring and recognition of women for their accomplishments. This sponsorship is part of SDL's ongoing commitment to advancing women and supporting diversity around the world.

SDL CEO Adolfo Hernandez explains: "With four of our eleven executive management team, 52% of SDL's employees, and 60% of our year to date hires being female, Women in Localization's mission to foster a global community for the advancement of women and the localization industry is something we are proud to support."

Women in Localization cofounder Anna Schlegel says: "We are grateful for the resounding support that an important player like SDL has provided to Women in Localization. By sponsoring our organization, SDL recognizes the importance of diversity not only for the quality of women's lives, but for businesses to become even more competitive in the global marketplace."

To further celebrate the importance of women in the localization Industry, SDL is hosting a Women in Localization luncheon at their annual Connect event in the San Francisco Bay area on October 10th. This members-only luncheon will feature an inspirational guest speaker and the opportunity to network with some of the brightest women in the content and language space. Please RSVP to reserve a seat at this important luncheon.

