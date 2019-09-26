ABN AMRO subject of investigation by the Dutch public prosecutor

On Wednesday 25 September 2019, the Dutch public prosecutor informed ABN AMRO that the bank is the subject of an investigation relating to requirements under the Act on the prevention of money laundering and financing of terrorism (in Dutch: Wwft). ABN AMRO will cooperate fully with the investigation.

