Donnerstag, 26.09.2019

WKN: A143G0 ISIN: NL0011540547 Ticker-Symbol: AB2 
Tradegate
26.09.19
09:07 Uhr
16,495 Euro
-1,620
-8,94 %
26.09.2019 | 07:53
(78 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

ABN AMRO subject of investigation by the Dutch public prosecutor

ABN AMRO subject of investigation by the Dutch public prosecutor

On Wednesday 25 September 2019, the Dutch public prosecutor informed ABN AMRO that the bank is the subject of an investigation relating to requirements under the Act on the prevention of money laundering and financing of terrorism (in Dutch: Wwft). ABN AMRO will cooperate fully with the investigation.

ABN AMRO Press Office
Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd
Head of Media Relations & PR
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Dies Donker
Head Investor Relations investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


Attachment

  • 20190926 ABN AMRO subject of investigation by the Dutch public prosecutor (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a4da4185-f2b0-4fbd-890d-d168c04e7312)

