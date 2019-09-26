Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) - InsuraGuest, Inc. a SaaS company that has developed a proprietary InsurTech platform which delivers specialized insurance products to end users who stay in hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals, announced today it has signed a Letter of Intent with a licensed Master General Agent in the United Kingdom and Europe to distribute its platform and products in those regions to the hotel and vacation rental markets.

The InsuraGuest InsurTech platform is currently capable of integrating with approximately 70 different hotel property management systems, giving it access to circa 40,000 properties, and helps to transfer their client's exposure to liability by offering specialized guest protection policies.

"We are excited to be expanding our distribution into Europe. The European market is more than twice the size of the US. Last year there were 2.8 billion hotel nights stayed in Europe compared to 1.1 billion in the US. Additionally $100 billion dollars was spent on vacation rentals," said Douglas Anderson Chairman and CEO of InsuraGuest. Mr. Anderson continues, "with distribution in Europe and the US, our demographics combined will total 3.9 billion nights stayed."

About InsuraGuest. Inc.

InsuraGuest, Inc. is a SaaS (Software as a Service) company that has developed an InsurTech platform to deliver insurance product to end users in both the B2B and B2C market place. Its first focus is in the B2B hotel and resort, and vacation rental sectors, where its platform integrates with the property management systems to help transfer exposure to liability by offering a specialized guest protection policy. Through its InsuraGuest insurance program, guests benefit from potential accident and loss coverage during their stay. www.InsuraGuest.com

