The global online footwear market size is poised to grow by USD 70 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growth of e-commerce and m-commerce as online retail sales channels. Also, the advent of smart and customized footwear is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growth of e-commerce and m-commerce as online channels across the globe is one of the significant factors that will impact the growth of the online footwear market during the forecast period. The growth of the global footwear market is expected to drive the development of the global online footwear market. The global footwear market is also expected to grow because of the increasing demand for customized footwear, smart shoes, and user-friendly comfortable shoes. Since the global e-commerce industry has been growing at an exponential pace, large volumes of footwear products are being sold through the online channel.

The advent of smart and customized footwear is another major factor that is anticipated to drive the growth of the global online footwear market. Smart and customized shoes are trending in the online footwear market. Customization and personalization are key strategies that vendors have been adopting to diversify their product portfolio. The introduction of innovative and technically advanced smart and customizable footwear also attracts and motivates consumers to invest in them. For instance, smart footwear, such as step-counting shoes, is gaining popularity among consumers engaged in athletic and fitness activities. In January 2018, Under Armour launched UA HOVR Phantom Connected shoes that track, analyze, and store virtual information about running metric.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Adidas

Amazon

ASICS

eBay

Nike

Market Segmentation by Product:

The Online Footwear Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segment:

Non-athletic

Athletic

Key Regions for the Online Footwear Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

The Americas

APAC

EMEA

