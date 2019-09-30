The global e-commerce packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The high Internet and smartphone penetration is aiding the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, which necessitates secondary and protective packaging, when the goods are transported. E-commerce packaging is important for fulfilling functions such as cushioning, void filling, protecting, dividing, and shock absorption. These materials are useful for packing of fragile products to prevent any kind of damage and tampering. Moreover, the main purpose of secondary packaging is ease in logistics and branding of e-commerce vendors. Thus, the need for secondary packaging in the e-commerce sector is also contributing to the demand for e-commerce packaging solutions.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of smart packaging, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global E-Commerce Packaging Market: Growing Popularity of Smart Packaging

Currently, the concept of smart packaging is gaining traction in the e-commerce packaging industry. Smart packaging is embedded with sensor technology, which helps to monitor the freshness of the product, display information about quality, and thus, improve product and customer safety. Smart packages are currently being used for the packaging of various food products, pharmaceuticals, electronics, apparel, and many other types of products. For instance, In December 2018, LivingPackets, a European start-up, launched a revolutionary, sustainable, and trackable shipping box, which generates almost zero-packaging waste. The box helps in the real-time environmental monitoring of various aspects such as the location, temperature, and humidity. It also has an integrated camera that allows the remote viewing of the contents. Thus, such smart packaging solutions which aid in gaining customer trust through improved customer experiences, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing popularity of smart packaging, the increase in demand for recyclable and sustainable packaging and the advent of fit-to-product and box-on-demand solutions are some other major factors that will drive market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global E-Commerce Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global e-commerce packaging marketby type (corrugated boxes, protective packaging, and polybags) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth. This is due to the rapid growth of the e-commerce in the region.

