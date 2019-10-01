Health Unlimited to rebrand as M Booth Health

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (Next15) announced today the acquisition of the US division of Health Unlimited, a leading global health consultancy and communications agency advancing landmark developments in some of the most complex and challenging areas in health.

Health Unlimited, which includes specialist consultancy Corkery Group, will be rebranded as M Booth Health and operate as a separate agency reporting to M Booth CEO Dale Bornstein. Timothy Bird, Global CEO of Health Unlimited and his US-based management team, will continue to lead the agency and its world-class roster of clients.

"The acquisition is a major milestone for Next 15 as it adds another specialist business to the portfolio and greatly expands our international footprint in the healthcare sector. We see significant complementary opportunities for both businesses," said Tim Dyson, CEO of Next 15.

"Our two agencies share a people-first culture rooted in creating meaningful change through inspired ideas that move people, brands and businesses forward," said Bornstein. "On day one, M Booth Health will boast nearly 50 healthcare professionals expert in everything from pharmaceutical communications and global public health to advocacy and issues management."

"We believe there are significant synergies between both organizations and these complementary strengths will allow us to shape new offerings for clients in areas such as creative, content, digital, influencer, analytics and public affairs," added Bird. "The collaboration allows us to offer our talented teams new opportunities for career growth."

About Next 15

Next 15 is a communications business that employs over 1,800 people across 42 offices in 14 countries, incorporating 19 subsidiary agencies spanning digital content, marketing, PR, consumer, technology, marketing software, market research, public affairs and policy communications.

About M Booth

M Booth runs on two words: Be Inspired. The agency is a culture-first firm that attracts the best people and the best brands to a workplace alive with courage, ideas, respect, and humanity. Known for award-winning integrated marketing programs that engage stakeholders through digital, social, earned media, and experiential channels, M Booth is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Next Fifteen Communications Group.

About Health Unlimited

Health Unlimited US Division, rebranded M Booth Health, is a 25-year-old NY-based global health consultancy and communications agency built by specialists with a legacy of advancing landmark developments in global health and medicine. Clients include medical device, pharmaceuticals, government agencies, medical societies, advocacy organizations and consumer health. The UK Division of Health Unlimited and the agency name will remain within the agency portfolio and future strategy of the UK-based Unlimited Group.

