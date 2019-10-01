International operations to deliver regional services and support for current customer base and new customers operating EMEA-based companies

MercuryGate International, Inc., (MercuryGate), the largest and rapidly growing independent Transportation Management System (TMS) provider, today announced its global expansion beginning with localized TMS service and support in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as well as offering MercuryGate TMS solutions and support to new customers and prospects based in EMEA. Coupled with the expansion, MercuryGate named supply chain veteran Simon Fahie as Managing Director who will build out the organization. Fahie will report to MercuryGate President and CEO Joe Juliano.

"MercuryGate customers conduct business all over the world, leveraging our platform in 126 countries," said Juliano. "Their success depends on our ability to operate alongside their enterprise. Starting with a presence in EMEA was a natural fit because not only does a large percentage of our current customer base operate there, we see robust interest in the number of customers approaching us for their EMEA-based operations. Our current and future EMEA customers will have the added value of a MercuryGate team on the ground who understands local needs and requirements, are familiar with their unique operational needs, and can expertly implement solutions that benefit their local and global enterprises."

The EMEA office will start operations in the United Kingdom (UK). Fahie brings broad service, support, sales and marketing experience having managed EMEA and APAC market-based organizations. As a veteran in the international supply chain industry, Fahie has a deep understanding of the ongoing and changing requirements of these markets and a proven track record for starting and growing successful teams.

"The primary focus of our office is customer success increasing the value our current and future customers get from MercuryGate solutions," said Fahie. "It is our plan to build a presence where we understand the needs of each customer and the products and services that are applicable to them in order to drive value in their local, national and international operations."

Fahie's supply-chain experience in technology organizations, spanning more than 20 years, includes starting, building and operating teams in EMEA, Asia Pacific and North America. He also restructured and grew IQNavigator's European-based team. Fahie holds a Master of Science degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from Cranfield University.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today's most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers, and carriers. MercuryGate's solutions are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the industry at www.mercurygate.com or on Twitter at @MercuryGate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005397/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Perkins

PR@mercurygate.com