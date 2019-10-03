Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced that it will be attending the Fixed Income Leaders Summit, October 7-9, 2019 at CCIB, Barcelona. This annual event brings together industry thought leaders to address and discuss challenges affecting both the buy side and fixed income markets. As part of Charles River's presence at the event, Michael Beattie, Director of Product Strategy, will be speaking on a panel that explores the future of low touch fixed income trading.

WHAT: 360 Perspective Embracing a future of low touch trading: What should be automated across your bond trading desk and what needs to retain the human touch?

WHO: Moderator Alex Sedgwick, Independent Expert Former T.Rowe will be joined by Michael Beattie of Charles River, Stuart Campbell, Head of Trading, BlueBay Asset Management, Ivan Mihov, Head of Buy-Side Fixed Income EMS AxeTrading, Charlie Campbell-Johnston, Head of Integration and Workflow Solutions Tradeweb and Frank Cerveny, Global Head of Sales MTS Markets.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 8 at 1:40pm

More information on Charles River's presence at the Fixed Income Leaders Summit is available here.

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 30 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets as of April 2019 in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution (SaaS) is designed to automate and simplify investment management on a single platform from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 925 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32,754 billion in assets under custody and administration and $2,918 billion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR Gold ETF and the SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $36 billion as of June 30, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

State Street Corporation One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.

2019 State Street Corporation All Rights Reserved

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005169/en/

Contacts:

Mary Masi-Phelps, Charles River Development, +1 781-425-6155, marymasiphelps@crd.com