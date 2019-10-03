HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire LUX-IDent, a leading provider of radio frequency identification (RFID) components, based in Lanskroun, Czech Republic. The acquisition extends HID's market leadership in RFID technology and strengthens its presence in Central and Eastern Europe.

"Our proven leadership in RFID technology positions HID as a premier source of components for a wide variety of RFID use cases and IoT applications. The acquisition of LUX-IDent further optimizes our portfolio with more ways to offer customization in both large and small volume projects," said Stefan Widing, President and CEO of HID Global. "Expanding our presence in Central and Eastern Europe with LUX-IDent will further enhance HID's ability to serve customers locally while extending our RFID technology into emerging markets."

LUX-IDent designs and manufactures RFID components such as inlays, prelaminates, smart labels, wristbands, keyfobs, glass transponders and other finished tag products in low frequency (LF), high frequency (HF) including Near Field Communication (NFC) and ultra-high frequency (RAIN RFID). The company's primary customers include smart card manufacturers, OEMs and system integrators.

With the expanded RFID components portfolio, HID will be able to better serve the reported $11 billion (USD) RFID market, broaden its smart label offering and address the large IoT spectrum with new capabilities in RFID component design and flexible manufacturing.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, with the transaction expected to close in Q4 2019. Following the close, LUX-IDent will become part of HID's Identification Technologies business area, which is led by Marc Bielmann, Vice President and Managing Director.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

