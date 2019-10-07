FRISS, the market leader in AI-powered fraud and risk solutions for the P&C insurance industry, today announced to have extended their partnership with Munich Re, one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions, to now globally support insurers in their fight against fraud.

Extension of the contract follows on the successful cooperation in Latin America and Iberia, where both parties work extensively together to fight fraud and mitigate risks at P&C insurers. The parties now agree to support insurance companies worldwide.

Munich Re's Global Consulting Unit is driving transformative change in the insurance industry through the application of data science and digitalization. The unique FRISS solutions provide a fully integrated hybrid combination of powerful AI, predictive models, network analysis, and text mining and over 600 out-of-the-box risk and fraud indicators, that are used by insurers for real-time risk assessment at underwriting, fraud detection at claims and investigations at the special investigation unit. These will be part of Munich Re's consultative portfolio to bring value to the customer besides traditional reinsurance services.

Munich Re and FRISS will combine industry best practices and come up with practical solutions to help develop and improve business. Insurers will benefit from more efficient operations and fast-track customer service, which increases the customer satisfaction and experience.

Joachim Mathe, Head of Munich Re's Global Consulting, says: "Many of our insurance clients see the need to increase efficiencies, reduce claims costs and improve their competitive edge by an increased use of automation. To take full advantage of these new opportunities, insurers must arm themselves with relevant digital and data analytics competency including a modern IT system supporting such competences. The combination of our strategy expertise and global player know-how with AI-powered fraud and risk solutions provided by FRISS, will help our clients make effective big picture decisions."

Ariane Braam-Verkoren, SVP Global Alliances at FRISS, says: "I'm extremely happy with the extension of our partnership with Munich Re. This is a confirmation of trust after our fruitful cooperation we have had for years in Latin America and Iberia. As an established Insurtech, FRISS helps insurers to transform their business. Together with Munich Re we can enable the digital transformation of our clients even better. We will globally work on making insurance more honest."

About FRISS

FRISS is 100% focused on automated fraud and risk detection for P&C insurance companies worldwide. Their AI-powered detection solutions for underwriting, claims and SIU help 175+ insurers in more than 40 countries grow their business. FRISS detects fraud, mitigates risks and supports digital transformation. Insurers go live within 4 months, realize 10 times ROI and >80% increase in straight through processing of policy application and claims. FRISS solutions help lower loss ratios, enable profitable portfolio growth, and improve the customer experience. For more information, please visit www.friss.com

About Munich Re

Munich Re is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. The group consists of the reinsurance and ERGO business segments, as well as the capital investment company MEAG. Munich Re is globally active and operates in all lines of the insurance business. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage from the 1906 San Francisco earthquake through to the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season and to the California wildfires in 2018. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength, which enables it to also provide coverage for extraordinary risks such as rocket launches, renewable energies, cyberattacks, or pandemics. The company is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. Its tailor-made solutions and close proximity to its customers make Munich Re one of the world's most sought-after risk partners for businesses, institutions, and private individuals.

www.munichre.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005437/en/

Contacts:

Ruud van Gerwen

FRISS PR Communications

ruud.van.gerwen@friss.com

+31 30 767 0352