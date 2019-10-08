Best-in-class Digital Investment Platform delivers Upgraded Client Experience for Money Market Fund Portfolio Management

Citi is delivering an updated online investments portal for money market funds (MMF), as the result of a partnership with Cachematrix, a software as a service Fintech firm focused on simplifying cash management.

The partnership will assist in driving innovation in money market fund management, as treasury professionals expect automation and simplicity around their investment decisions.

Mark Smith, Global Head of Liquidity Management Services, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi, commented: "The world is moving toward better technology, simpler design, and instant access to data and automated analytics. We have redesigned the end-to-end MMF user experience in our Citibank Online Investment portal, to ensure that we are providing our clients with more data-rich fund research and analytics tools; new choices for automated sweep rebalancing; a simplified account structure; and enhanced usability with increased customization options."

The new Online Investments MMF solution will allow treasury professionals to manage their MMF portfolio in a more streamlined manner. For both active and automated investments, clients will be able to leverage automated analytics tools to support their strategic decision-making and risk management processes, through the bank's mobile banking solution, CitiDirect BE.

The global solution is designed to maximize ease of use, delivering a simplified, digital experience for clients to manage their money market fund portfolios. Across all aspects of the portal experience, the new solution creates an easier-to-use, more efficient offering for clients to manage their portfolio. Clients can now manage their portfolio in a more streamlined infrastructure, with increased visibility to counterparty exposures, more interactive tools, new alert options, greater customization to tailor how information is displayed, and a simplified approach to managing their accounts.

Dave Agostine, CEO, Cachematrix commented: "Cachematrix is excited to power Citi's Online Investments portal with our best-in-class financial technology. As cash management has become increasingly in focus with corporate investors, it is important for financial institutions to provide innovative liquidity solutions that create ease in what has historically been a cumbersome process. We believe our partnership with Citi and revamp of the Online Investments portal will help to drive efficiencies for the client with a modern and simplified cash management experience."

About Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions:

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) enables our clients' success by providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 100 countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering the industry's most comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity management solutions.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management. Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com Twitter: @Citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

About Cachematrix

Cachematrix is a global financial technology firm that aims to simplify cash management for leading banks and liquidity investors. We believe our team's expertise in banking, financial technology and asset management helps drive successful platform integrations, innovative products, and market intelligence for our clients. For more information, visit www.cachematrix.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

