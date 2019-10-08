DEITY becomes Elite BigCommerce Partner, builds native Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) connector into BigCommerce

BigCommerce, the leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced that its new partner and microservice-oriented architecture platform DEITY has launched DEITY Falcon for BigCommerce, a Progressive Web Apps (PWA) front-end that will give BigCommerce merchants the ability to use PWAs to deploy highly-engaging, native app-like experiences on desktop and mobile devices. DEITY Falcon for BigCommerce is the first direct PWA front-end available within the BigCommerce platform.

Using BigCommerce's highly-extensible open SaaS headless platform, DEITY Falcon for BigCommerce enables enterprise brands to deliver consistent selling experiences across multiple channels from one single platform, drastically reducing development costs and time-to-market.

"With more than 60% of web traffic stemming from mobile devices, brands are increasingly looking for a cost-effective way to not only engage these shoppers where they are, but actually turn that traffic into high-value conversions," said Nate Stewart, head of product strategy at BigCommerce. "This partnership with DEITY reflects BigCommerce's ongoing commitment to lowering the implementation barrier into leading front-end technologies that deliver amazing high-converting experiences. We're incredibly excited to see what use cases our ecosystem can launch with DEITY Falcon."

Through DEITY Falcon for BigCommerce, BigCommerce merchants will have the ability to:

Increase customer engagement. Unlike a native mobile app, PWAs are run through a website, and do not require a download to be accessed through a consumer's home screen. Additionally, merchants have the ability to send push notifications to mobile devices, allowing them to reach their audience where they are most: directly on their smartphones.

Unlike a native mobile app, PWAs are run through a website, and do not require a download to be accessed through a consumer's home screen. Additionally, merchants have the ability to send push notifications to mobile devices, allowing them to reach their audience where they are most: directly on their smartphones. Reduce development costs. The cost to build a native mobile app can run hundreds of thousands of dollars. A PWA eliminates the need for development, maintenance and marketing of any platform other than the PWA website, drastically reducing cost and time to market.

The cost to build a native mobile app can run hundreds of thousands of dollars. A PWA eliminates the need for development, maintenance and marketing of any platform other than the PWA website, drastically reducing cost and time to market. Enhance performance. DEITY Falcon for BigCommerce is built for smooth and fast user experiences, and can load within a second by capitalizing on the speed benefits of the web and 'native-style' client-side caching. Additionally, PWAs use less disk space, which provides the added benefits of faster load times, less data usage and less required storage space.

DEITY Falcon for BigCommerce is built for smooth and fast user experiences, and can load within a second by capitalizing on the speed benefits of the web and 'native-style' client-side caching. Additionally, PWAs use less disk space, which provides the added benefits of faster load times, less data usage and less required storage space. Improve SEO. As a web-based tool, everything developed through a PWA is discoverable by search engines, which means that, unlike native apps, all content can be linked to, shared and ranked through Google. Furthermore, fast load times, reduced bounce rate, low data usage and engaging experiences all factor highly into SEO rankings.

"We built DEITY Falcon with the F.I.R.E. principal in mind Flexible, Integrable, Reliable and Extensible to give merchants the total freedom and opportunity to build what they need without any limitations. By combining BigCommerce's open SaaS headless platform as the core back-end ecommerce engine and DEITY Falcon as the PWA front end, enterprise merchants can create unique, high-scalable mobile web experiences without the need to invest heavily in multiple platforms that won't drive sales," said Jamie Maria Schouren, chief strategy officer at DEITY. "For DEITY, the partnership with BigCommerce is a logical next step in making Progressive Web Apps and headless architectures the standard of the ecommerce world. We are thrilled and excited for the future use cases we will build together."

Merchants interested in more information about how PWAs can benefit their business can download our newly launched ebook, "Guide to Progressive Web Apps for Ecommerce". To learn more about how to take advantage of the powerful combination of BigCommerce and DEITY, visit www.bigcommerce.com/deity.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is the world's leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce enables businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time and complexity than on-premise software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 60,000 stores, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 30 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands, including Assurant, Ben Jerry's, Skullcandy, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.

About DEITY

DEITY provides a much needed solution which solves crucial platform issues faced by fast-growing merchants. By extending any existing e-commerce platform with high performance Service Applications by DEITY, they bring unlimited scalability, flexibility and exquisite user experiences through modular microservice architectures. With DEITY Falcon they give merchants the power to transform their front-end into a full-fledged Progressive Web App, combining the best of the web and app world using the most cutting-edge technologies. For more information, visit www.deity.io.

