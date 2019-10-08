FXCM Group: FXCM Pro Partners with FlexTrade on Technology

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 08, 2019 ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, together with FlexTrade, a global leader in high performance execution management and order management systems for equities, foreign exchange, options, futures and fixed income, announced a technology partnership for FXCM's institutional business and FlexTrade's "MaxxTrader" solution.



FXCM, through FXCM Pro, provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.

Siju Daniel, Chief Commercial Officer of FXCM Group, noted: "We are thrilled to partner with FlexTrade, a truly innovative and leading technology provider in the space." Daniel added: "MaxxTrader is an End-to-End, dedicated and customizable solution covering all products including FX Spot, Swaps, NDFs, CFDs and Commodities across all the major hosting centers including NY4, LD4, TY3 and SG1.

"This, coupled with FXCM's leadership in supplying unique and tailored bank and non-bank liquidity, delivers a powerful offering to clients who require best in class across their technology and liquidity needs. FXCM Pro further differentiates itself by adding FlexTrade to its existing suite of robust solutions."

Manish Kedia, Managing Director of FlexTrade APAC, stated: "FXCM is a leader in this space and ahead of the curve in terms of liquidity and pricing. And when you combine it with our "MaxxTrader" solution, it's a win-win situation for clients interested in a comprehensive solution.

"FXCM Pro's long-standing reputation of being fully client oriented made our decision to integrate with them an easy one. We are a firm believer in FXCM Pro's vision and look forward to further collaborations."

About FlexTrade:

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems is the global leader in high performance execution management and order management systems for equities, foreign exchange, options, futures and fixed income.

A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER, the world's first broker-neutral, and execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their proprietary algorithms while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

"MaxxTrader" is a comprehensive White Label solution offering Desktop, Web and Mobile apps, along with distribution on the FIX API and integration with all the major distribution channels. It covers an end-to-end workflow that includes Aggregation, Price creation, Distribution, Order Management, Margin Engine, Risk Management and Auto-hedging strategies. It has an out-of-the box Algo suite such as TWAP, VWAP and Basket trading, that can be used internally and offered directly to clients.

About FXCM:



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

