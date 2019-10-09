The highly flexible and scalable new OEM network probe will be showcased at the Rohde Schwarz booth (South Hall, stand 2024) at the Mobile World Congress Los Angeles

ipoque GmbH, a Rohde Schwarz company that provides market-leading network analytics software, announced today their new software IP probe, R&SNet Sensor OEM. Designed with unique flexibility, scalability and versatility, R&SNet Sensor OEM meets the demands of network analytics and cybersecurity vendors, as well as those of system integrators, regardless of set up and use case. The leading-edge IP probe, based on deep packet inspection (DPI) technology, will make its debut at the Mobile World Congress Los Angeles.

Network analytics vendors are dealing with growing traffic rates and stagnating budgets, while the communications industry demands evermore advanced solutions with customized use cases. In this sensitive market situation, building your own IP probing system can turn out inefficient and even risky, while many third-party IP probes require high integration and adaptation efforts. To address these needs, Rohde Schwarz offers the new OEM software IP probe, a lightweight and customizable solution scalable to meet every demand. In this way, vendors can include customized probing functionalities in their solutions without development efforts unlocking time and money to concentrate on their core competencies.

With the market-leading DPI engine R&SPACE 2 and a fast packet-processing library at the core of R&SNet Sensor OEM, vendors obtain real-time visibility into both plain and encrypted network traffic, as well as information on traffic KPIs. Weekly signature updates ensure that traffic classification is always up-to-date. User and control plane correlation allows resolving network data at the subscriber level and gaining insights into subscriber behavior for analytics use cases. Optional modules like a GUI, a database or additional aggregation and correlation functions can be flexibly added on demand, adapted to individual use cases. Mobile, fixed line and pcap support, granular reports in real time or aggregated values as big data input enable versatile deployments. Scalable up to several Tbps, the solution also offers improved performance. A single reporting interface, even in deployments with multiple probes, helps to minimize integration efforts.

With open APIs, flexible data export functions and dedicated technical support teams, R&SNet Sensor OEM is designed to be seamlessly integrated into every analytics solution. The installation is cost-efficient thanks to COTS hardware and virtualization.

"We understand the needs of network software and equipment vendors," said Dirk Czepluch, CEO at ipoque. "Developing probing functionalities in-house takes a lot of time and effort. We have 14 years of experience in IP traffic analytics and gladly offer our expertise as a customizable solution which allows vendors to save costs and turn network data into intelligence."

For more information on R&SNet Sensor OEM and how it empowers network analytics and security applications, visit the Rohde Schwarz booth (S-2024) in the South Hall at MWC Los Angeles, from October 22 to 24.

ipoque

ipoque, a Rohde Schwarz company, is a global leader of network analytics software for the communications industry. We leverage our deep domain expertise to create software solutions that empower customers to transform data into intelligence. To find out more, go to www.ipoque.com

Rohde Schwarz

The Rohde Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative communications, information and security products for professional users. The group's test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace defense security, networks and cybersecurity business fields address many different industry and government-sector market segments. On June 30, 2018, Rohde Schwarz had approximately 11,500 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Internationally, it has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.

