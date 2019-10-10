BioNTech SE ("BioNTech"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 10,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $15.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of $150,000,000. In addition, BioNTech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 ADSs at the public offering price. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 10, 2019 under the ticker symbol "BNTX."

All ADSs to be sold in the offering are being offered by BioNTech. The offering is expected to close on October 15, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank and SVB Leerink are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, Bryan, Garnier Co. and Berenberg are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory, Kempen and Mirae Asset Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the ADSs being sold in this offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on October 9, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by e-mail at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, or by telephone at (888) 827-7275, or by e-mail at olprospectusrequest@ubs.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BioNTech

BioNTech was founded in 2008 on the understanding that every cancer patient's tumor is unique and therefore each patient's treatment should be individualized. Its cutting-edge pipeline includes individualized mRNA-based product candidates, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, novel checkpoint immunomodulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. BioNTech has established relationships with seven pharmaceutical collaborators, including Eli Lilly and Company, Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant and Pfizer, and has published over 150 peer-reviewed publications on its scientific approach.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the expected closing of BioNTech's initial public offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including that the conditions to the closing of the initial public offering are not satisfied. BioNTech undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations.

