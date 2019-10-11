Whisky Wealth Club announces that it is entering the Scotch whisky market after a successful launch into cask Irish whiskey in 2018. The company's first Scotch partnership is with 202-year-old Bladnoch Distillery situated in the Scottish Lowlands.

Whisky Wealth Club will be purchasing casks of a new spirit, produced especially for the Whisky Wealth Club members, which shows characteristics of the classic Lowland style. This unique spirit will be distilled under the watchful eye of master distiller, Dr Nick Savage, previously of Diageo, William Grants and Macallan. The new make spirit will be filled into 200 litre ex-Bourbon casks and will be stored in a bonded warehouse onsite at the Bladnoch estate while the whisky matures.

Every second, 41 bottles of Scotch are shipped from Scotland to 175 markets around the world. Scotch accounts for 70% of all Scottish food and drink exports, and 21% of all UK food and drink exports. In 2018, the export value of Scotch grew by 7.8% to a record £4.7 billion and the number of 70cl bottles exported reached record levels, growing to the equivalent of 1.28 billion.

Whisky Wealth Club launched with casks of Irish whiskey last year and achieved €4 million revenue in its first six months, it expects to hit €10 million revenue by the end of 2019. Next year, Whisky Wealth Club projects a turnover of €24 million.

William Fielding, COO and co-founder at Whisky Wealth Club: "We're thrilled to be entering the Scotch market after our successful launch with cask Irish whiskey less than a year ago. Bladnoch is the perfect distillery partner for our Scotch launch, the distillery estate is world renowned which will add to the value of the casks as they mature.

"This is a really exciting time for the whisky market and the reception we've had from investors has been phenomenal."

Dr Nick Savage, Master Distiller at Bladnoch Distillery: "This new spirit we are creating for Whisky Wealth Club reflects the craftsmanship of my team and our exceptional dedication to creating superb Lowland single malt whisky. We are excited to help Whisky Wealth Club bring their clients a chance to invest in the future of Scotch whisky."

