Jetinno Releases Its First New Coffee Machine with Fresh Milk at Host Milano 2019

MILAN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Host Milano 2019 Exhibition is the most influential catering hotel industry exhibition in Italy. Absolutely coffee is one of the most important part in the exhibition. As the first Chinese coffee machine manufacturer joining in EVA, Jetinno will go to Milan again, and say hello to the world.

Jetinno will bring new bean to cup coffee machine with fresh milk JL35, hot seller JL500 series machines, table top machine JLTT-ES4C-P with 14-inch touch screen and JLTTN-ES4C-10-A with 10.1 inch touch screen at Host. Jetinno commercial coffee machine uses high-pressure espresso brewer from Jetinno patent, which can quickly and deeply extract coffee essence to restore most classical espresso experience. With the design of modularization, the machine can install low-pressure tea brewer, which can handle fresh milk tea, black tea and so on. Aside from coffee, it can also supply chocolate, milk, juice and more than 20 drinks based on different recipes. Moreover, it supports customers to do DIY adjustment for the drink. And with Jetinno unique background IOT management system, more information like machine's status, orders, faults etc. can be checked so as to offer the best maintenance service, giving fast respond.

Under the strategy of globalization, Jetinno has cooperated with many European coffee enterprises, including FrieslandCampina, Schaerer, Cimbali, WMF, Tchibo and so on. Aside from expanding in the European market, Jetinno also exports the result of R&D and manufacturing, helping European customers to customize related coffee machine equipment. Therefore, Jetinno becomes the first Chinese enterprise that exports the technology of big-volume espresso coffee brewer, being a supplier of a famous European coffee enterprise.

In order to provide a classical espresso, Jetinno commercial coffee machine fully blends espresso's elements before designing, cooperating with many international well-known brands of supply chain, including Swiss Ditting grinder, Componeti, ODE, EMERSON, OMRON, PROCON, AVS Römer, Backerhts and so on. Jetinno commercial coffee machine has many core advantages, like machine's quality, stability, intelligentize, modularization and good extended customization, which is a good foundation for cooperation with lots of European coffee enterprise.

Host Milan 2019 will be held from October 18-22 at Fiera Milano - S.S del Sempione, 28 - 20017 Rho (M) Italy. Jetinno sincerely invites you to come to our booth to test our new coffee machine and taste a great espresso! Booth address: Hall 22, booth number Z13.

