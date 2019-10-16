Zageno: ZAGENO Appoints Josef H. von Rickenbach as Chairman of its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BERLIN, Oct. 16, 2019, a leading enterprise marketplace solution connecting e-commerce to life science, today announced that Josef ("Joe") H. von Rickenbach has been named as the Chairman of ZAGENO's Board of Directors. The position is effective immediately.



In this role, Mr. von Rickenbach will provide leadership to ZAGENO's executive team and provide an important link between ZAGENO, it's supply partners, customers and shareholders.

"Joe is a highly experienced entrepreneur who knows - first hand - how to build commercial success," said Florian Wegener, co-founder and CEO of ZAGENO. "What is most impressive about Joe is that, despite having built a $5 billion company, he remains an entrepreneur at heart; as ZAGENO's chairman I'm convinced he will make a notable impact on how our business matures over the coming years."

"I am very excited to join the ZAGENO team and to work hand-in-hand with its management and investor group, said Josef H. von Rickenbach, Chairman of the Board at ZAGENO. "With the combination of industry expertise and focus on execution, ZAGENO has the opportunity to transform the buying experience for customers in the biotech and pharma industry."

Mr. von Rickenbach has built a distinguished career in the drug development industry. Most notably, he was co-founder and was chairman and CEO of PAREXEL, a leading biopharmaceutical service provider with global operations in more than 50 countries. Over his 36 years at PAREXEL, Mr. von Rickenbach was instrumental to its success from the company's founding to its IPO and more than 40 mergers and acquisitions. In 2017, private equity firm, Pamplona Capital Management, took PAREXEL private for approximately $5 billion.

More recently, Mr. von Rickenbach co-founded and served as president and CEO of Helio Vision, Inc., a Boston-based ophthalmic biopharma company which developed therapies for proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR). Helio Vision merged with Aldeyra, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) in early 2019. Mr. von Rickenbach's career began with Schering-Plough, Inc. He also held positions at 3M (East), a division of 3M Company, and ERCO (later ENSECO), Inc.

Mr. von Rickenbach serves on the board of trustees of McLean Hospital, on the board of directors of Network for Excellence in Health Innovation (NEHI), and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. He earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Lucerne University in Switzerland and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is on a mission to accelerate scientific innovation by streamlining biotech purchasing processes with its award-winning, first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform. With over 10 million products available, ZAGENO makes online shopping for any research material convenient, efficient and reliable. The ZAGENO experience includes its Scientific Score, a best-in-class product rating system that offers unbiased, peer-reviewed ratings to support accurate purchasing decisions. Available on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, ZAGENO makes biotech purchases easier than ever and is an ideal sales channel for suppliers and partners. Founded in 2015, ZAGENO has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Berlin, Germany. Visit ZAGENO on the web at zageno.com; follow ZAGENO on social media at LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagramand Facebook.

