Dwayne Harmon Announces the Launch of the Dwayne Harmon Scholarship

The Dwayne Harmon Scholarship was created to help the next generation of leaders find success within their post-secondary education

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Dwayne Harmon is excited to announce the launch the Dwayne Harmon Scholarship. The Dwayne Harmon Scholarship will reward three US students with $1000 USD to assist in alleviating the burden of education costs. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be American citizens and have proof of enrollment at an accredited US university or college.

The application process requires potential candidates to submit proof of enrollment at their post-secondary institution. Additionally, a 500-word essay detailing how the student plans on using the financial aid of the scholarship and how they hope to make a difference within the world.

The launch date for the scholarship will be in late October or early November 2019.

Dwayne Harmon believes that the current generation of students will become the future leaders of society. Therefore, he wants to do his part in ensuring that they can get the most out of their education without worrying about the financial burdens that come with post-secondary education. The Dwayne Harmon Scholarship was created with the hopes that Dwayne Harmon can assist the next generation of business leaders.

For more information and to apply for the scholarship, visit: http://dwayneharmonscholarship.com.

About Dwayne Harmon

Dwayne Harmon is a battle-hardened multi-media marketer based out of Jacksonville, Florida who knows how to overcome adversity in life and business. He understands that to be successful in the modern business landscape it requires extensive knowledge of online marketing, sales process development, process evaluation and management, operations proficiency, and leveraging technology. Dwayne is focused on delivering breakthrough results that translate into real-world value and revenue generation. His goal is to help turn any organization into a leader in their market by optimizing every aspect of their operation.

Dwayne Harmon

Email: apply@dwayneharmonscholarship.com

