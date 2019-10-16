ARC Document Solutions to Report 2019 Third Quarter Results on November 6, 2019

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 2 P.M. Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The related earnings release will also be issued on November 6, 2019, after the market close.

To access the live audio call, dial (877) 823-7014. International callers may join the conference by dialing (647) 689-4066. The conference code is 3379417. A live webcast will also be made available on the investor relations page of ARC Document Solution's website at http://ir.e-arc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions distributes documents and information to facilitate communication for design and construction professionals, real estate managers and developers, facilities owners, and a variety of similar disciplines. The company provides cloud and mobile solutions, professional services, and hardware to help its customers around the world reduce costs and increase efficiency, improve information access and control, and communicate faster, easier and better. Visit ARC's corporate website here.

CONTACT:

David Stickney

VP Corporate Communications & IR

+1-925-949-5114

