HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the international identity solutions business of De La Rue (LSE:DLAR), the world's largest commercial issuer of banknotes and passports. The De La Rue business will be merged with HID's citizen identity solutions portfolio, broadening HID Global's leadership position, extending its capabilities to scale and assemble government-issued citizen IDs, and expanding the value delivered to customers.

"HID Global and the De La Rue international identity solutions business share the common goal of helping governments fulfill their e-government initiatives today and in the future by converging physical and digital identities to increase efficiency, security and flexibility," said Stefan Widing, President and CEO, HID Global. "The acquisition sets the stage for HID to leverage the decades-long relationships De LaRue has had as a prime citizen ID supplier providing HID's innovative solutions to governments seeking to modernize. From making it possible for citizens to use mobile IDs with their smartphones in everyday life to providing travelers with a more secure and convenient passport for border crossing, HID is transforming the citizen experience."

Today, HID Global's citizen identification solutions can be found in sixty percent of all government-issued electronic identity projects around the world. HID delivers complete, end-to-end system solutions that meet governmental requirements for national IDs, passports, foreign resident IDs, driver licenses, vehicle registration and other programs.

De La Rue's direct relationships with ministries of the interior, immigration departments, police departments, and numerous other government entities/agencies will enhance HID's ability to provide customers with a broader suite of offerings that include mobile IDs, automated verification capabilities, and e-passports with advanced physical and electronic security features.

The addition of the De La Rue citizen ID business also extends HID's capabilities to assemble secure ID documents from end to end in world-class facilities It will create new opportunities to apply its design excellence, data analysis services/consultancy, and proven software and systems-including civil registry and vital statistics (CRVS)-to HID's citizen ID portfolio.

To learn more about the HID Global's citizen identification offerings, please click here.

About De La Rue

De La Rue's purpose is to enable every citizen to participate securely in the global economy. As a trusted partner of governments, central banks and commercial organisations, De La Rue provides products and services that underpin the integrity of trade, personal identity and the movement of goods. As the world's largest designer and commercial printer of banknotes, De La Rue designs, manufactures and delivers banknotes, banknote substrates and security features to customers in a world where currency will continue to be a key part of the developing payments eco-system. De La Rue is the only integrated supplier of both paper and polymer banknotes, and creates security features that ensure banknotes are protected against counterfeiting. De La Rue is the world's largest commercial designer and printer of passports, delivering national and international identity tokens and software solutions for governments in a world that is increasingly focused on the importance of a legal and secure identity for every individual. De La Rue also creates and delivers secure product identifiers and 'track and trace' software for governments and commercial customers alike to help to tackle the challenge of illicit or counterfeit goods and the collection of revenue and excise duties. De La Rue is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:DLAR). For further information visit www.delarue.com

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

