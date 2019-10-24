Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H71G ISIN: CA5651271077 Ticker-Symbol: M3G 
Tradegate
21.10.19
19:46 Uhr
0,072 Euro
-0,006
-7,14 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,063
0,081
12:56
0,064
0,081
08:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAPLE GOLD MINES
MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD0,072-7,14 %