Netcracker Technology announced today that it has won the 2019 Network Transformation Award from Layer123 for Best Orchestration and Automation. The award was presented at the Network Transformation Awards and Gala Dinner as part of Layer123's SDN NFV World Congress in The Hague, Netherlands.

Netcracker was awarded the honor for its Cloud Native Hybrid Operations Management (HOM) solution that includes a new operations environment that brings together orchestration with next-generation OSS functions to fully automate hybrid services within or across edge, core and network domains.

"The Network Transformation Awards focus on recognizing outstanding leadership and achievement, driving the market forward through innovation," said Petra Callaly, General Manager at Layer123. "With its cloud-native approach to maximize operations efficiency and strong multivendor focus, Netcracker HOM provides the foundation for 5G and new digital services."

"As CSPs continue their evolution to cloud and virtualized services, it is important that they have a fully automated and distributed hybrid orchestration solution," said Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker. "We are honored to receive this award and we look forward to helping the industry to achieve full operations automation."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

