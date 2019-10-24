Netcracker Technology announced today that it has won a 2019 Network Transformation Award from Layer123 for Best New Product Innovation. The award was presented at the Network Transformation Awards and Gala Dinner as part of Layer123's SDN NFV World Congress in The Hague, Netherlands.

The award is based on Netcracker's creation of the industry's first NFVaaS Self-Onboarding Environment, using open source DevOps tools and standards to fully automate the entire onboarding and license management processes. Vendors and CSPs can now self-onboard with ease and access a marketplace of commercially ready multivendor VNF/NSs.

"The Network Transformation Awards focus on recognizing outstanding leadership and achievements, driving the market forward through innovation," said Petra Callaly, General Manager at Layer123. "Our panel of expert judges felt that Netcracker's NFVaaS Self-Onboarding Environment is leading the way in helping the industry move faster towards multivendor cloud and virtualized offers."

"Our focus was to create a seamless and innovative environment that would fully automate the entire onboarding and license management processes, enable vendors and CSPs to self-onboard with ease and provide a marketplace of commercially ready multivendor VNF/NSs," said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer at Netcracker. "We are honored to be recognized by our achievements with this award and we look forward to helping services providers overcome one of the greatest challenges in the NFV market."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

