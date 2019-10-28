The global sports fishing market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005042/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global sports fishing equipment market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Recreational fishing is one of the most popular outdoor activities in coastal areas of many countries. For example, in the US, recreational fishing is the second most popular outdoor recreational activity after jogging. Recreational fishing also has the potential to boost the economic growth of countries. Several countries in the Mediterranean region promote fish tourism to address short-term losses of marine protected areas and to provide an alternate source of income. These factors are creating opportunities for vendors to sell their sports fishing equipment, thereby driving market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40026

As per Technavio, innovations in sports fishing equipment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market: Innovations in Sports Fishing Equipment

Vendors are focusing on the development of sports fishing equipment integrated with innovative features. For instance, several vendors are offering fishing rods with an elongated butt to allow fishing enthusiasts to easily catch hard-hitting fish. Other vendors are offering fishing equipment backed with sensors that can be connected to a smartphone to track activities and locate fishing hotspots. The introduction of such innovative products is encouraging consumers to spend more on sports fishing equipment. This will drive sales and boost the growth of the global sports fishing equipment market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the innovations in sports fishing equipment, increasing market initiatives and product portfolio expansion by vendors are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global sports fishing equipment market by product (fishing rods, fishing reels, fishing lures, and others), distribution channel (specialty and sports stores, department and discount stores, online, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the wide availability of innovative sports fishing equipment in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005042/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/