Recreational fishing is one of the most popular outdoor activities in coastal areas of many countries. For example, in the US, recreational fishing is the second most popular outdoor recreational activity after jogging. Recreational fishing also has the potential to boost the economic growth of countries. Several countries in the Mediterranean region promote fish tourism to address short-term losses of marine protected areas and to provide an alternate source of income. These factors are creating opportunities for vendors to sell their sports fishing equipment, thereby driving market growth.
As per Technavio, innovations in sports fishing equipment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.
Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market: Innovations in Sports Fishing Equipment
Vendors are focusing on the development of sports fishing equipment integrated with innovative features. For instance, several vendors are offering fishing rods with an elongated butt to allow fishing enthusiasts to easily catch hard-hitting fish. Other vendors are offering fishing equipment backed with sensors that can be connected to a smartphone to track activities and locate fishing hotspots. The introduction of such innovative products is encouraging consumers to spend more on sports fishing equipment. This will drive sales and boost the growth of the global sports fishing equipment market during the forecast period.
"Apart from the innovations in sports fishing equipment, increasing market initiatives and product portfolio expansion by vendors are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market report segments the global sports fishing equipment market by product (fishing rods, fishing reels, fishing lures, and others), distribution channel (specialty and sports stores, department and discount stores, online, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the wide availability of innovative sports fishing equipment in the region.
