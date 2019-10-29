Anzeige
Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (Nasdaq:PRTA), a clinical-stage neuroscience company, will announce financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 on November 5, 2019 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Consistent with past practice, the Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this financial results release on November 5.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies with the potential to fundamentally change the course of devastating neurological disorders. Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of neuroscience research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets including Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathiesand follow us on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Media & Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose, Head of Communications
650-922-2405, ellen.rose@prothena.com


