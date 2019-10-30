HTL, world leading supplier of Hyaluronic Acid and other biopolymer solutions, announces it is investing in a state-of-the-art production facility that will multiply its injectable grade sodium hyaluronate production capacity by 2.5 by 2021. This new capacity represents a much-needed opening in a global market under high pressure.

Medical applications of Hyaluronic Acid (aka hyaluronan) in ophthalmics, esthetics and rheumatology combined represent a global market of $10 billion characterized by a sustained growth currently within a range of 6 to 10% annually. However, this opportunity is threatened by a growing imbalance between supply and demand. In that context, the announcement of the construction of a new medical grade Hyaluronic Acid production unit by HTL is expected to boost the global market of its medical applications and further encourage biopolymer-based innovation.

"This new, unprecedented capacity investment demonstrates the long-term commitment of HTL and its shareholders to anticipate and fulfill the growing needs of its customers worldwide," says Yvon Bastard, CEO of HTL. The new production facility is located in Javené, France where HTL conducts all its production, R&D and analytical activities. By 2021, it will multiply the company's production capacity of injectable grade sodium hyaluronate obtained by fermentation by 2.5 times. The amount of this investment remains confidential.

HTL has gone from being the pioneer of Hyaluronic Acid production by fermentation in the early '90s to the reference player in the medical grade of this biopolymer. Its investment strategy accelerated in 2017 when the French biotechnology company built a new R&D laboratory, followed in 2018 by the commissioning of a new GMP fermentation and purification pilot plant. These consecutive investments serve the ambition of HTL, not only to grow its leadership in Hyaluronic Acid worldwide, but also to build tomorrow's glycosaminoglycan-based solutions for new medical applications such as biomaterials for regenerative medicine or implantology. With its fermentation and organic synthesis platforms, the company is already able to support its customers in creating more functionality and value by developing chemically modified biopolymers tailored to their specific needs.

HTL solutions are used by market leaders worldwide, in premium products such as injections for cataract surgery, wrinkle filling, osteoarthritis treatment, or in topical form for dry eye treatment. HTL is specialized in tailor-made development of high purity, high consistency biopolymers suiting every specific need of the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries. It is also the only supplier with the expertise to produce Hyaluronic Acid from very low to very high molecular weight by fermentation.

HTL will be exhibiting at CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt on 5 to 7 November on stand 4.2 G13.

About HTL

HTL is a biotechnology company leading the way in the design and production of pharmaceutical grade hyaluronic acid and other innovative functional biopolymers for premium medical products. HTL serves the pharmaceutical and medical device industries worldwide, enabling them to transform lives of patients. HTL's unsurpassed commitment to client partnership has been consistently proven in the marketplace. The company is recognized for supplying the highest quality products and continually investing in driving and supporting market growth. For over 25 years, its cutting-edge R&D has allowed to develop unique value-driven solutions to meet the innovation needs of its clients.

