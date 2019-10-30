Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Gezwitschert! Cannabis waschen, schneiden, föhnen auf einer gewaltigen Fläche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DP2A ISIN: US1508701034 Ticker-Symbol: DG3 
Tradegate
30.10.19
13:57 Uhr
112,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,90 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CELANESE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELANESE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,00
110,00
22:33
109,00
110,00
21:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CELANESE
CELANESE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELANESE CORPORATION112,00+0,90 %