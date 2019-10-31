Moody's Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has launched Reporting Studio, a cloud-native regulatory reporting-as-a-service (RaaS) solution. Reporting Studio helps banks efficiently address their regulatory reporting requirements without the need for on-premise software deployment and maintenance.

With extensive regulatory coverage, the solution allows banks to submit UK-specific reports for the Bank of England (BoE), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and the Prudential Regulation Authority. It also includes Basel-type reports for more than 50 jurisdictions including COREP, and other financial reports such as FINREP.

As a RaaS solution, all regulatory updates and software maintenance are managed by Moody's Analytics, easing regulatory demands on reporting teams. In addition, cloud deployment reduces the total cost of ownership while offering a more flexible reporting framework.

Reporting Studio lets banks easily review, validate, and reconcile their regulatory reports, increasing productivity and efficiency. The solution's "smart adjustments" functionality helps users adjust results and track the impact of the adjustments across their reports. Full data lineage to drill down and drill up further enables reporting teams to trace between the source data and final outputs.

Moody's Analytics is a recognized software vendor by the BoE and the FCA in the UK. Earning this status means that Reporting Studio has been tested to deliver electronic transmissions effectively through the Online Statistical Collection Application (OSCA) and Gabriel systems.

"We designed Reporting Studio to help financial institutions drive business efficiencies and respond to evolving regulations more quickly," said Tarik Elomari, Product Manager at Moody's Analytics. "As a RaaS solution, it empowers banks to meet their regulatory reporting needs in a timely and cost-effective manner, since all updates and maintenance are managed by Moody's Analytics."

Reporting Studio is part of the Moody's Analytics Banking Cloud platform, a suite of cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) regulatory compliance solutions for risk and finance functions. Banking Cloud includes Banking Cloud Credit Risk, a regulatory capital calculation engine, and our award-winning Transactional Reporting Tool for AnaCredit.

Click here to learn more about the Moody's Analytics Reporting Studio solution.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody's Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005494/en/

Contacts:

TRACEY SCOTT

Moody's Analytics Communications

+44.207.772.5207

Moody's Analytics Media Relations



moodysanalytics.com

twitter.com/moodysanalytics

linkedin.com/company/moodysanalytics