Leveraging the Houndify Voice AI Platform, Deutsche Telekom Devices Will Enable Seamless User Voice Requests Through a Conversational Interface

SoundHound Inc., the leading innovator in voice-enabled AI and conversational intelligence technologies, today announced a partnership with Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, to bring voice AI capabilities to their devices powered by SoundHound Inc.'s Houndify voice AI platform.

"This partnership with Deutsche Telekom enables our Houndify voice AI platform to be harnessed by a world-renowned telecommunications innovator, and we are thrilled to collaborate," said Keyvan Mohajer, co-founder and CEO of SoundHound Inc. "We look forward to working with Deutsche Telekom to bring the smart voice experiences into the world to delight their users."

"As one of the world's leading telecommunications companies, we're focused on delivering the most innovative and delightful voice experience possible," said Omar Tazi, SVP of Group Innovation, Products Customer Experience at Deutsche Telekom. "Partnering with SoundHound Inc. provides us with an innovative and robust voice solution, allowing us to implement the experiences our customers are expecting from us."

Houndify's technologies represent more than a decade of R&D and innovation by SoundHound Inc., resulting in unique advantages, making it the smartest and most accurate voice AI platform in the market. Houndify's technologies deliver unprecedented speed and accuracy in voice recognition and responses, and an ability to understand context, such as the user's location or previous queries, to support natural interactions. Another key advantage of Houndify is its architecture for collaborative intelligence called "Collective AI," a powerful mechanism that facilitates collaboration among partners and developers by enabling them to extend the functionality of existing knowledge domains. This results in a global AI with comprehensive knowledge that is always learning, with contributions from domain experts, and is larger than the sum of its parts.

Developers interested in exploring the Houndify platform can visit Houndify.com to learn more and register for a free account.

About SoundHound Inc.:

SoundHound Inc. turns sound into understanding and actionable meaning. We believe in enabling humans to interact with the things around them in the same way we interact with each other: by speaking naturally to mobile phones, cars, apps, TVs, smart speakers, and every other part of the emerging 'connected' world. Our consumer product, Hound, leverages our Speech-to-Meaning and Deep Meaning Understanding technologies to create a groundbreaking smartphone experience, and is the first product to build on the Houndify platform. Our SoundHound App applies our technology to music, enabling people to discover, explore, and share the music around them, and even find the name of that song stuck in their heads by singing or humming. Through the Houndify platform, we aim to bring voice-enabled AI to everyone and enable others to build on top of it. We call this Collective AI. Our Mission: Houndify everything.

About Deutsche Telekom:

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with 178 million mobile customers, 28 million fixed-network lines, and 20 million broadband lines. Deutsche Telekom provides fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, IPTV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers. For more information, visit: https://www.telekom.com/en.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005342/en/

Contacts:

Alyssa Galella

Moxie Communications Group for SoundHound Inc.

562-294-6261

pr@soundhound.com