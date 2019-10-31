High sales of approved therapeutics will drive market growth in North America

Technavio's report on human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market is expected to grow by $1.75 billion during 2019-2023. Currently, the approved vaccines for HPV therapies are administered through the parenteral route, which needs an invasive infusion of therapeutics into the body. To meet the need for novel drug delivery systems, vendors are working on developing oral vaccines for HPV. These vaccines are developed with nano or microparticles around the surface to enhance target delivery. This will lead to a rise in patient adherence to the treatment and attract more people to accept the vaccines. Read More

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market: Technological Advancements in Diagnostics are Triggering the Demand for Therapeutics

Lack of techniques for early detection of HPV is one significant challenge in the global HPV therapeutics market. As most cases of HPV do not show symptoms until they progress into an indication such as genital warts, infections, or cancer, there are no techniques to diagnose HPV through blood tests. The diagnostic methods currently available in the market include Pap test, colposcopy, and HPV DNA test. While these techniques remain complicated and require an examiner to conduct the diagnostic process, the market has also witnessed an increase in the development of HPV home-testing kits and biomarkers. These advances are expected to add significant value to the global HPV therapeutics market in the coming years.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market: Extensive Research on Novel Therapies to Ensure the Future Growth of the Market.

The HPV therapeutics market is undergoing various changes in terms of technology to develop more advanced treatment options for various indications caused by the HPV. Multiple pharmaceutical vendors and research institutions are conducting heavy research on developing novel therapies that treat HPV-caused indications and HPV. For instance, the market is witnessing advances in research on various types of vaccines, such as live vector-based vaccines, peptide and protein-based vaccines, cell-based vaccines, and nucleic acid-based vaccines.

The North American region is dominating the global human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market, with a market share of over 53%. The growth in the region is attributed to several factors such as high sales of approved therapeutics and vaccines, and the strong prevalence of various types of HPV in the region.

Major vendors covered in the human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market are ALLERGAN, Bausch Health, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited, and Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

