Read the 153-page research report with TOC on "Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors and Other drug classes), and Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the rising incidence of idiopathic intracranial hypertension. In addition, the increasing number of awareness campaigns are anticipated to further boost the growth of the idiopathic intracranial hypertension therapeutics market.

Developed economies such as the US and other countries are witnessing a high incidence of obesity and cardiovascular disorders, which has increased the patient pool for idiopathic intracranial hypertension. This has increased the need for immediate therapeutic interventions such as idiopathic intracranial hypertension therapeutics. Thus, the rising incidence of idiopathic intracranial hypertension is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Therapeutics Market Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business through its Pharmaceutical products segment. The company offers Acetazolamide, which is a carbonic acid anhydrase, used for the treatment of idiopathic intracranial hypertension and other various diseases.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through its business unit, Pharmaceuticals. This segment focuses on the commercialization, development, manufacture, and discovery of therapeutics for the treatment of various indications.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd. is headquartered in India and has business operations under its product segment: Pharmaceuticals. Linagliptin and metformin hydrochloride tablets, developed by the company have received tentative approval from the US FDA.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers services through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical devices. The company offers TOPAMAX, which is an antiepileptic drug that is used to treat idiopathic intracranial hypertension.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co. Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers services through the following business segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal health, and Other. The company has launched KEYTRUDA as it has recently received approval from the US FDA.

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Therapeutics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors

Other drug classes

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

