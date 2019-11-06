Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14T0Y ISIN: US20717E1010 Ticker-Symbol: 308 
Frankfurt
06.11.19
10:26 Uhr
1,820 Euro
+0,030
+1,68 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONFORMIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONFORMIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,770
1,820
14:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONFORMIS
CONFORMIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONFORMIS INC1,820+1,68 %