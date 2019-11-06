Technavio has been monitoring the global knee replacement market and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.26 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors. In addition, the rising focus on robotic knee implantation surgeries is anticipated to further boost the growth of the knee replacement market.

The prevalence of several orthopedic diseases such as knee osteoarthritis (OA) is growing. In addition, the number of patients with gonarthrosis or arthrosis of knee is also increasing. Number of people with conditions such as bone dysplasia, hemophilia, rheumatoid arthritis, knee injury, post-traumatic arthritis, and avascular necrosis is also on the rise. These factors are driving the need for knee replacement surgeries. Thus, the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Knee Replacement Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various business segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers e.motion Total Knee System, univation X Unicondylar Knee Arthroplasty System, and Other products.

Conformis Inc.

Conformis Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the business unit, Joint replacement. The company offers iTotal PS, iTotal CR, and Other products. The company also offers customizable joint replacement implants for their patients.

DJO Global Inc.

DJO Global Inc. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various product segments, namely Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Spine, Hand/wrist, and Foot/ankle. The company offers EMPOWR 3D Knee, Exprt Precision System, and Other products.

Exactech Inc.

Exactech Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following product segments: Hip, Knee, Extremities, Foot and ankle, and Advanced surgical technologies. The company offers Truliant Porous Knee, Optetrak Logic Revision System, and Other products.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers services under the following business segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers ATTUNE Knee System, ATTUNE Revision Knee System, SIGMA High Performance Partial Knee System, and Other products.

Knee Replacement Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

TKR

RKR

PKR

Knee Replacement Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

