BrandSafway acquires Bowline Construction LLC

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move toward continued growth and expansion of its commercial motorized access offerings, BrandSafway is announcing the acquisition of Bowline Construction LLC, effective November 18, 2019. "Bowline brings over 15 years of elevator and motorized access expertise to BrandSafway, along with an outstanding reputation," said Art Eunson, president of BrandSafway Services. "This will allow us to provide a full suite of power access technologies throughout the New England region and demonstrates BrandSafway's commitment to investing in and expanding our hoist and motorized offerings."

Founded in 2004, Bowline is a leading provider of commercial construction access systems in the New England region and offers exceptional experience and expertise in hoisting. Headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts, approximately 15 miles south of Boston, Bowline has worked with a broad range of builders, contractors, construction managers, owners and developers to provide safe, dependable and efficient access solutions for projects of every size and scope.

"By leveraging the assets, expertise and reputation of Bowline, we plan to establish a motorized hub - a center of excellence for motorized solutions - at the Norwell location," explained Eunson. "This new hub will operate in close collaboration with our BrandSafway Boston Branch."

With an emphasis on service-based customer relationships, Bowline has worked with clients to develop creative solutions for challenging projects. Recent notable projects include: Mandarin Oriental, Boston; Fenway Park; the Dana-Farber Medical Center; The Clarendon Back Bay; Yale University; Harvard University; Massachusetts General Hospital; the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; the Connecticut Science Center; Liberty Mutual Tower; Mission Church; and Old South Church.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our employees as well as our customers," said Cal O'Callaghan, president of Bowline. "By joining the leading access and industrial services company in North America, we can further grow our business and provide an enhanced level of service to our customers."

Bowline customers will be able to continue working with their current sales representatives and contacts, while at the same time, they will now be able to take advantage of a wider range of products and services. This includes a larger and broader inventory of equipment, offered exclusively through BrandSafway, from mast climbers and Spider, to QuikDeck and QuikShield Suspended Access Systems and HAKI access and weather protection systems.

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 330 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today's BrandSafway is At Work For You - leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive.

