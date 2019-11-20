On November 12, 2019, Venice was hit very hard by floods. The water reached a level of 187 cm.

Lega Serie A and Lega B have joined the Protezione Civile (Civil Protection) initiative in support of Venice through the promotion of the solidarity number 45500 (2 euros SMS, only within Italy).

Lega Serie A and Lega B will then engage in the realization of a project in support of Venice, for restoration of damaged artistic, sporting and social assets, in agreement with the local institutions.

On Serie A TIM matchday 13 and Serie BKT matchday 14 fundraising for Venice will be promoted in all the stadiums through the sideline LED, graphics on the big screens and the reading of a message by the speaker.

The funds raised will be transferred by the operators, without any charge, to the Department of Civil Protection. The destination of the funds raised will subsequently be assessed by the specially established Guarantor Committee.

