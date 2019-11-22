Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 659990 ISIN: DE0006599905 Ticker-Symbol: MRK 
Xetra
22.11.19
17:35 Uhr
106,60 Euro
-0,55
-0,51 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCK KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCK KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,40
106,95
23:00
106,65
107,20
21:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DANAHER
DANAHER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANAHER CORPORATION130,00+0,39 %
MERCK KGAA106,60-0,51 %