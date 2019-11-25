AFT Pharmaceuticals is a New Zealand-based specialty pharmaceutical company that currently sells over 130 prescription specialty generics and OTC products through its own salesforce in New Zealand, Australia and South-East Asia. The company recently reported its H120 results. Operating revenue grew by a strong 22.1% year-on-year as there was growth across all regional segments, notably South-East Asia and Rest of World, which grew by 111.9% and 64.4%, respectively. Importantly, the company reported an operating profit of NZ$13.7m (with all regions contributing profit), up from a loss of NZ$0.1m in the first half of FY19.

