It is decided with effect from 27 November 2019, to remove HEXON SERIES A corporate bond - ISIN GB00BYM94444. The reason for the deletion is that Hexon Property PLC has requested a deletion of the bond. The last day of trading is decided on 26 November 2019. For further information, please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.