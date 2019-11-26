Tube Tech International Ltd.: Multi-million-dollar R&D Shell Side Fouling Innovation Launches Demonstrations

RAYLEIGH, ESSEX / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Tube Tech International has announced that its multi-million-dollar Shell Side Jet™ innovation has begun live demonstrations of its Shell Side Jet solution to the open market. The innovation which is the result of a multi-million-dollar R&D investment, guarantees to remove fouling from the outside heat transfer surface of shell and tube exchangers for the first time.

Developed by Tube Tech International, with R&D funding from the Horizon 2020 programme, via the SME Instrument, Shell Side Jet has been created to meet the demands of the petrochemical market for a solution that can clean in-between shell side tubes. Shell Side Jet will be the only technology in the world able to tackle shell side fouling with guaranteed results.

Derek Sumsion, R&D Manager for Tube Tech International, said: "The live demonstrations of our Shell Side Jet solution is a huge milestone for us, prior to the launch in March 2020. We have spent years researching and developing solutions to the industry's most difficult fouling challenges, and we are proud to be demonstrating this unique service, which is the first of its kind.

"The technology includes a detection system that is able to indicate bent tubes and severely fouled areas, protecting the asset and ensuring a more precise clean. We are also able to offer the client detailed digital reports which includes information such as the distance of baffle plates, location of damaged or broken tubes, volume of fouling, photos of before, during and after the clean, and an intuitive heat map.

"Using this system, we can restore assets to near design thermal efficiency, in turn reducing CO2 emissions and improving productivity, which will ultimately save millions of dollars a year for refineries across the world.

"We conducted our first live demonstration of the system at the 2019 WJTA Conference and Exhibition in New Orleans in November to more than 1600 spectators. The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive. Improving safety standards is a top priority for any technology that we develop; many people were impressed with the remote operation of the system and the safety benefits this brings. We can't wait to start rolling out the service to clients worldwide, and welcome enquiries for technology demonstrations."

Shell Side Jet claims to restore assets to near design thermal efficiency, reduce CO2 emissions and remove at least ninety percent of fouling. Tube Tech International Ltd. will be exhibiting at Refining and Petrochemicals World (RPW) Thailand between 16-17 January 2020, where a presentation about Shell Side Jet will be taking place.

About Us

Founded in the UK in 1988, Tube Tech International is the global leader in research-led, high-tech fouling removal and inspection services, constantly investing in and developing tried and tested, step change methods to solve heavy industries' most difficult cleaning challenges.

Tube Tech International's patented methods, including remotely operated robotic technology, achieve significant savings, reduce downtime and CO2 emissions, increase throughput and improve safety standards.

In 2019 Tube Tech International's robotic technology has been granted government funding as part of Horizon 2020; the biggest European Union research and innovation programme to date. Its patented Shell Side Jet solution will deliver the very first technology to effectively remove fouling from the outside heat transfer surface of shell and tube exchangers.

In 2018, Tube Tech Inc. U.S. base of operations was launched in Houston, Texas, and in 2019 a further base opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

