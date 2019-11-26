Technavio has been monitoring the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 67.79 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory and heart failures. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market.

Respiratory diseases such as COPD, ARDS, and pulmonary embolism affect a large number of people across the world every year. The rising prevalence of these diseases can be attributed to factors such as respiratory infections, smoking, and air pollution. Similarly, the prevalence of CVDs and other heart diseases such as ischemic heart disease, coronary heart disease, and myocardial infarctions has significantly increased over recent years. These factors have increased the number of emergency department visits, which has necessitated the need for immediate treatment. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines are majorly used for reducing the chances of cardiac failure in people with CVDs. They are also highly used by healthcare professionals to help patients at the risk of sudden respiratory failure. Therefore, the increasing incidences of respiratory and heart failures are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Companies:

ALung Technologies Inc.

ALung Technologies Inc. operates the business through the Respiratory segment. The company offers advanced medical devices to treat respiratory failure. Hemolung RAS is one of the key offerings of the company.

Eurosets Srl

Eurosets Srl operates the business across segments such as Cardiopulmonary, Chest drainage, ECLS, OEM components, Surgical support, and Wound management. The company offers a wide range of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines. ECMO ADULT 14 days is one of the key offerings of the company.

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA operates the business across segments such as Health care services and Health care products. ILA ACTIVVE XLUNG KIT is one of the key offerings of the company.

Getinge AB

Getinge AB operates the business across segments such as Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science. PLS System is one of the key offerings of the company.

LivaNova PLC

LivaNova PLC operates the business across segments such as Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation. LifeSPARC is one of the key offerings of the company.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Veno-venous and arterio-venous

Veno-arterial

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

