EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.: Golden Predator Successfully Tests EnviroLeach Process on Sulfide Based Gravity Concentrates

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. ("EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2), a global leader in innovative and eco-friendly precious metal extraction from mineral ores and E-Waste, announces the preliminary results of a bulk test conducted by Golden Predator Mining Corp. using EnviroLeach's patent-pending solution on sulfide-based gravity concentrates from Golden Predator's 3 Aces Project.

On November 12, 2019 Golden Predator announced the results from a successful pilot test on their gold sulfide concentrate at the EnviroLeach E-Waste plant. Two concentrate samples weighing 55.9 kg and 30.4 kg were processed at the plant using EnviroLeach's water-based process. Following dissolution, conventional electrowinning was used to extract the gold from solution which resulted in gold recoveries of 96.5% after 6 hours and 96.7% after 29 hours. During this test two gold buttons with a combined weight of 169 grams (5.5 troy ounces) were produced. A second test program was run at Golden Predator's plant, located in Watson Lake, Yukon. Once again, the EnviroLeach process proved successful at processing Golden Predator's concentrate. A 121 kg sample was processed with measured recoveries of 96.2% gold, resulting in 255 grams (8.2 troy ounces) of gold extracted from solution by electrowinning.

Due to these initial positive results, the companies have agreed to increase the scale of testing with an additional five-tonne bulk sample, to be processed using EnviroLeach's solution at Golden Predator's plant during the 2020 operating season.

Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of EnviroLeach commented: "I am very pleased to announce this working relationship with Golden Predator. The gold recovery from Golden Predator's arsenopyrite concentrate confirms the ability of our new eco-friendly formula to extract gold into solution from sulfide ores and recover it using conventional technologies. The EnviroLeach process now provides a cost-effective solution for the extraction of gold from historically problematic materials such as arsenopyrite."

About the EnviroLeach Process

The EnviroLeach process delivers numerous economic and environmental benefits over current extractive technologies. The solution can effectively dissolve gold into aqueous solution with similar leach kinetics and economics to that of cyanide but is sustainable, safe and environmentally friendly. This water-based process has a broad applicability spectrum and is effective on most gold ores and concentrates. It can potentially unlock the value of many deposits located in environmentally sensitive areas that cannot be developed using current extraction methods. EnviroLeach is the only commercial-scale, economically viable and safe hydrometallurgical gold extraction process in the world. Our unique and eco-friendly process will change the way the world produces gold.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology company engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and recycling sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process, the EnviroLeach formula extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives and ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners and over $15 Million dollars in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology will become the standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://enviroleach.com

