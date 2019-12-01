Royal Philips: Philips introduces next-generation enterprise imaging solution to connect every step of the patient journey at RSNA 2019



December 1, 2019



Scalable, flexible solution embeds intelligence and analytics across clinical and operational workflows

Chicago, U.S. and Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips .

"Our new solution seamlessly embeds intelligence at every step of each operational workflow and disease pathway, providing the foundation for advanced enterprise imaging today and the fully integrated precision diagnosis platform of tomorrow," said Calum Cunningham, General Manager Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics at Philips. "The solution will enable patients, clinicians and hospital administrators to fully harness the power of information and translate it into actionable insights - a critical next step to advance the healthcare enterprise."

At RSNA 2019, Philips is highlighting its patient-centered approach to a precision diagnosis and treatment selection. By demonstrating advanced clinical and operational capabilities, embedded with AI and analytics, Philips simplifies and enhances workflows across the entire enterprise imaging network, including image acquisition, viewing and data interpretation, and diagnostic patient management workflows.

Further demonstrating the company's focus on patient-centered care, Philips is investing in industry-wide standardization and interoperability programs. The company recently became one of the first major health technology companies to be certified to provide strategic assessment and guidance using the HIMSS Analytics Digital Imaging Adoption Model. It has also adopted the Sequoia Project's CareQuality initiative , which seeks to advance platforms for technology interoperability.

The new enterprise imaging solution supports hospitals and imaging centers as they seek to connect and optimize performance, improving the patient experience, health outcomes, and staff experience, while lowering the cost of care. It includes:

An integrated offering that provides support throughout the patient journey: Even before they reach the hospital, Philips' diagnostic patient management application orchestrates and streamlines patient interactions with their health system before and after procedures, maximizing engagement while helping to improve operational efficiency. Workflow management automates scheduling flexibility, tracks patient results efficiently and enables the most urgent studies to be automatically delivered together with advanced reporting to the most qualified radiologists.

Image sharing and interoperability to support shared decision making: In any healthcare environment, seamless, securely managed access to data and efficient workflow is critical. The solution includes a vendor-neutral, zero-footprint enterprise viewer and a secure web portal to provide patient access to relevant clinical information. In addition, Philips Forcare Interoperability allows systems, departments and stakeholders to communicate with each other and exchange data, seamlessly linking information from different sources.

Comprehensive diagnostic solutions and advanced visualization: The solution provides comprehensive solutions for radiology, cardiology, neurology, pathology, oncology, and breast imaging, alongside comprehensive advanced visualization and quantification software and interactive multimedia reporting including EMR, RIS and PACS integration.

Operational insights to improve productivity: Philips' Enterprise Operational Informatics offering is built to support structural optimization of the operational performance of imaging departments. The suite includes a broad range of applications, both user-focused and cloud-based, providing insights into operations and performance across vendor neutral modalities. In addition, it includes clinical analytics to enable a more proactive care model, providing business-critical information and a secure remote connection.

Clinical repository for archiving and storage: The solution's clinical repository includes a vendor neutral archive, smart lifecycle management to provide storage and access beyond individual episodes of care, and an acquisition portal to capture images across departments, modalities and file formats.

Integrated AI applications across the imaging workflow: The solution's IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite [1] enables healthcare providers to seamlessly integrate AI applications into the imaging workflow. The comprehensive solution provides a full suite of applications for integration and centralized workflow management of AI algorithms, delivering structured results wherever they're needed across the healthcare enterprise.

The next-generation enterprise imaging solution will be commercially available in Q1 2020.

Philips is demonstrating its imaging solutions at the 2019 Radiological Society of North Americaand follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for RSNA19 live updates.

[1] IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite is not intended for diagnosis or treatment selection. Work in progress, not available for sale.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Groves

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 631 639 916

Email: mark.groves@philips.com

Twitter: @mark_groves

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips.

Attachments