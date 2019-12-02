



SINGAPORE, Dec 2, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - HomiEx, the global digital asset exchange trend leader, has partnered with Xanpool, the world's first automated peer-to-peer local currency to cryptocurrency payment processor, to explore a fiat gateway solution in SE Asia for HomiEx users. This follows strategic partnership and investment from top tier VCs including NGC Ventures, GENESIS Capital, LD Capital, Vector Capital, Honglian Capital, Reorganization Capital, JD Ventures, Star Capital and BA Capital.HomiEx is one of the first companies partnering with Xanpool to explore a possible API integration, so that HomiEx users will be able to utilize Xanpool infrastructure to go from cash to crypto in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Philippines, and Vietnam. This partnership is beneficial for both; Xanpool can access a large target user group and expand its user pool quickly, and further improve its crypto-fiat liquidity.During the Singapore Fintech Festival 2019, Dr. Zhou Hongming, CEO of HomiEx, said that Singapore has the characteristics of innovation, inclusiveness and collaboration. As such, Singapore could become the world blockchain & fintech center. As a leading digital asset exchange registered and operated in Singapore, HomiEx is always working towards becoming a leading service platform with the safest, deepest and best experience for users.HomiEx hopes to contribute to the development of Singapore's Fintech ecosystem by virtue of its competitive advantage, serving global blockchain users, growing together with excellent projects, creating a win-win ecosystem, and striving to be a global exchange trend leader.With keen management and a win-win situation, the powerful combination of HomiEx and Xanpool can jointly bring into play their respective advantages in technology, community, users, resources and other aspects to form complementary advantages, contribute to opening up a new era in the block chain market.HomiEx (www.HomiEx.com) is a leading tech-driven digital asset exchange founded by a dynamic team of blockchain professionals in Singapore. Currently, HomiEx can accept deposit & withdraw of eight mainstream fiat currencies, including USD, EURO, GBP, AUD, SGD, RMB, JPY and HKD, provide one-stop services such as spot trading, derivatives trading and digital assets management for users worldwide.Xanpool (www.Xanpool.com) is the world's first automated peer-to-peer local currency to cryptocurrency payment processor. Singapore-based Xanpool works with local market makers and local payment methods, enabling customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies at great rates, instantly, and without custody risk. Xanpool's seamless fiat gateway solution will soon become an API for cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, and other platforms to easily integrate with.Media Contact:Candice Pan,HomiEx SingaporeCandice.Pan@HomiEx.comhttps://www.HomiEx.comSource: HomiExCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.