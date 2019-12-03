Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) Block Commodities Ltd: Final Results 03-Dec-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. 3 December 2019 BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED ("Block Commodities" or the "Company") Block Commodities Limited / Epic: BLCC / Sector: Mining Final Results Block Commodities Limited is pleased to announce its final audited results for the year ended 30 June 2019 (the "Annual Report and Accounts 2019"). Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts 2019 will be made available on the Company's website at www.blockcommodities.com [1]. Chairman's Statement During the year under review, the Company continued its evolution from solely a junior exploration company with its Lac Dinga potash exploration licence, to a forward-thinking agri-tech company in sub-Saharan Africa, deploying new technologies to maximise value in African agriculture. Farmer 3.0 Eco system Leveraging its connections in Africa, the Company has worked on developing a platform to empower small scale farmers ("SSF") to raise productivity and secure better returns for produce, while establishing African communities as significant future global agricultural players. The platform uses blockchain technology to provide loans of utility tokens to the SSF which are then used to procure inputs from the Company. The loans are repaid by the delivery of outputs, either direct to a contracted off-taker or to Company warehouses where a system of warehouse receipts will enable SSF produce to be consolidated and traded on local commodities exchanges, further enhancing the return to the SSF and the Company. Over time, as the volume of commodities traded on the local and regional exchanges scales up, the purchase of inputs will be secured with derivatives traded on these exchanges. The blockchain will be fundamental to the development of this Ecosystem. During the year, the key partnerships to build this platform were put in place and pilot projects in Zambia and Uganda were established. However delays in procuring inputs lead to these being postponed. No trading has been possible in the year under review. Lac Dinga The Company retains its interest in the exploration side of the fertiliser industry through its 70% interest in La Société des Potasses et des Mines S.A. ('SPM'), which holds the exclusive right to conduct exploration activities for potash salts over the Lac Dinga Project Area ('Lac Dinga' or the 'Project') in highly prospective Kouilou region in the Republic of Congo. After extensive delays, the licence was formally renewed for a further two year period in July 2019. The renewal of the license was the key condition precedent to moving forward with the project. With the rainy season commencing in October, no significant work was able to be undertaken by our farm-in partner, African Agronomix limited ("AAX"). Preliminary planning work for a 10,000 m drilling campaign has been carried out. As set out in note 11 to the financial statements, the Company undertook an impairment review of the project and a key assumption was that AAX would mobilise to start the work set out in the agreement. Financial Results The trading result for the year showed a net trading loss of $nil (2018: $12,000) as existing inventory and receivables were unwound. Operating expenses were reduced to $0.7m (2018: $1.0m). After other gains of $0.1m, and the impairment charge in respect of the Company's investment in Vipa of $0.1m (2018: impairment charges of $0.2m) the loss before interest fell to $0.7m (2018: 1.1m). Finance charges for the period were $0.4m (2018: $0.4m) which led to the Group reporting a loss before and after tax of $1.1m (2017: $1.5m). During the year the Company raised $27,000 in equity and $333,000 in new convertible debt. Accordingly, the Group is reporting net liabilities of $0.9m (2018: net assets $0.1m). This includes current liabilities of $4m (2018: $3m) which includes $1.2m of accrued expenses (2018: $0.8m). Subsequent to the year end, the convertible notes have converted automatically into equity and additional equity has been raised. In addition, the Company is in negotiation to restructure its $1.6m loan facility with its lender and should the loan be converted into shares then shareholders holding will be diluted accordingly. Cash balances at 30 June 2019 were $80,000 (2018: $153,000). Going concern The Group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out above and the risks facing the business are outlined within the Corporate Governance report.. Note 4 to the financial statements include the Group's objectives, policies and processes for managing its capital; its financial risk management objectives; details of its financial instruments and hedging activities; and its exposures to credit risk and liquidity risk. The board has detailed its considerations relating to Going Concern in note 1 of the financial statements. The Group's forecast cash-flows are dependent on the negotiation and fulfillment of new contracts that are not yet finalised and the successful conclusion of related financing lines. Without these cash-flows the Group will need to raise additional finance either through borrowing or the issue of new equity. In addition, the bridge loan facility (see note 17) fell due for repayment on 1 September 2019. Negotiations to restructure the facility are being held with the lender. Notwithstanding this uncertainty, the directors are confident that, with an anticipated equity raise, renegotiation of the loan facility and current cash there will be sufficient cash resources to enable the Group to pay debts as they fall due and to continue the development of its operations for the foreseeable future and thus they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual financial statements. The auditors have made reference to going concern as a material uncertainty within their audit report. Outlook With the renewal of the Lac Dinga, license and the farm in agreement with AAX, the Group and its partners are in a position to progress the project and establish a stake in a potash resource, a key agricultural input. The farm-in agreement provides that AAX will both manage and fund the work program, with no significant demand on the Group's financial or management resources in the initial two phases of the project through to the initial publication of a resource estimate. Should a commercial resource be confirmed, then the Group has a right to participate or bring in additional partners as the project progresses. In addition the board are aiming to expand the company's current investment focus, which aims to maximise the value of African agricultural commodities through the deployment of blockchain technology, to enable the Company to invest in projects in the developing market for producing and/or distributing Medicinal Cannabis, derivatives of it and/or related products. The Company has sent a circular to shareholders today asking them to consider whether the Company should make investments in the Medicinal Cannabis sector. These products could include but would not be limited to nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetic products which contain cannabis or hemp (cannabis which contains less than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") and THC derived cannabinoids. The board has already taken legal advice on the new strategy and the countries where it initially intends to operate. This advice has confirmed that, in principle, the intended strategy of the Company does not breach the United Kingdom's Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. On 21 November 2019, the Board was strengthened with the appointment of Ian Tordoff as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has extensive experience in tracking the evidence base for the efficacy of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), two natural compounds found in cannabis plants and their associated treatments. Furthermore, he has built strong relationships through this work with relevant producers, laboratories, "brands" and customers. In addition to Ian's appointment, the Company is looking to build a strong Scientific Advisory Team of external consultants to assist the board in implementing this investment strategy if approved by shareholders at the coming General Meeting. The Board, in addition to its Lac Dinga asset, believe that the Company now has a firm foundation upon which to build a growing revenue generating business and look forward to reporting continued progress in the current year. Chris Cleverly Chairman 2 December 2019 DIRECTORS' REPORT for the year ended 30 June 2019 The directors of Block Commodities Limited ("Block Commodities" or the "Company") hereby present their report together with the audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2019.

