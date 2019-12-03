Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers International Appoints United States President & CEO

Gil Borok assumes important leadership role to drive continued success

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm, Colliers International (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) announced today that Gil Borok will become President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) | USA effective immediately.



"Gil's appointment to President & Chief Executive Officer of our business in the United States reflects the significant role he has played in strengthening our leadership team, market position and client service across the country," said Jay Hennick, global Chairman and CEO. "Colliers is the fastest growing real estate and investment management services firm globally and our U.S. business is no exception. We continue to see massive growth opportunities and I'm confident that with Gil's experience and past success, we will continue to maximize our potential in the years to come."

Borok is currently Chief Operating Officer | USA and acting leader of the U.S. business. Since joining Colliers in 2017, he has bolstered the U.S. leadership team with strategic hires, expanded the business with tactical acquisitions and streamlined operations. Prior to joining Colliers, Borok spent 15 years in a variety of leadership positions at CBRE, including Chief Financial Officer from 2010 to 2014.

"I am honoured and privileged to take on the President & Chief Executive Officer role at this exciting time in our U.S. business," said Gil Borok, President & CEO | USA. "We will continue our focus on strengthening the U.S. platform, expanding our services, developing our top talent and focusing on new growth initiatives that will drive our business. I'm proud to work with our dedicated leadership team and real estate experts that are among the best in the industry to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

