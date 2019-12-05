Tipton Mills Foods Partners with Gold's Gym to Launch New Line of Nutritional Supplements

COLUMBUS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Tipton Mills Foods, a private-label producer of powdered beverages, recently partnered with trusted fitness authority Gold's Gym to develop and introduce a new line of nutritional supplements including protein and pre-workout powders.

Products from the new line are now available for purchase at GoldsGear.com as well as in select Gold's Gym locations and key national retailers. Among these national retail partners is Hy-Vee Supermarket, the health and wellness sports nutrition chain with one of the largest selections of nutritional products in the marketplace, which is now selling the new Gold's Gym supplements in its locations throughout the Midwest.

"Tipton Mills Foods is proud to partner with Gold's Gym to provide a new selection of high-performance health and wellness powders to Gold's Gym members and the mass market", said Tim McCreery, vice president sales and marketing of Tipton Mills Foods. "This new supplement line features ingredients that deliver muscle-building and recovery proteins available in both plant and non-plant versions, designed to appeal to a wide range of consumers."

The initial launch of the line features seven different products, including:

100% Whey Concentrate (Chocolate & Vanilla)

100% Whey Isolate (Chocolate & Vanilla)

100% Plant Protein (Chocolate & Vanilla)

Pre-Workout (Blue Raspberry)

"As Gold's Gym continues to innovate and extend its presence beyond our gyms' four walls, the launch of this nutritional supplement line provides the perfect opportunity for fitness enthusiasts to engage with our brand", said Craig Sherwood, Gold's Gym's chief development officer. "We are thrilled to partner with Tipton Mills to bring these products to the U.S. market in hopes that they will enhance the fitness experience of people everywhere."

The partnership agreement, which entails plans to expand the product line over the course of a three-year commitment, was negotiated by the Specialty Brands Division of CLC, the exclusive licensing agency for Gold's Gym.

About Tipton Mills Foods

Tipton Mills Foods is a cGMP manufacturer of functional powdered beverages for the sports, weight management, nutrition, indulgent, and coffee/tea beverage industries. We are certified for SQF, Organic, Kosher, Gluten-Free. Tipton Mills Foods focuses on technology and formulation to impart functional properties for our customers. Please visit us at www.tiptonmills.com or contact tim.mccreery@tiptonmills.com.

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with more than 700 locations serving 3 million people across six continents each day. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience recently expanded to include BOOTCAMP group training as well as GOLD'S STUDIO® - which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™, all under one roof - along with GOLD'S AMP™, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness. For more information, visit www.goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About CLC Specialty Brands

The Specialty Brands division of CLC, a global leader in brand licensing, develops retail extensions and consumer engagement opportunities for top sports, entertainment, and lifestyle brands. CLC is part of Learfield IMG College, which unlocks the value of brands through an omnichannel platform. The company's extensive commerce, experiential and media solutions create ultimate opportunities for customer engagement. The Learfield IMG College suite of services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, broadcasting, digital and social media; ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

