The global polyethylene packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005925/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global polyethylene packaging market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is witnessing strong demand for HDPE bottles from the packaged bottled products industries such as milk and juices. This is because they are economical, impact-resistant, and provide a good moisture barrier. They also allow more printing options and are available in multiple colors compared to other substitutes such as PET. These factors help in product differentiation. Moreover, the high recycling capability of HDPE bottles has further increased their demand in the packaging industry. Therefore, the rising demand for HDPE bottles is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global polyethylene packaging market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=RTNTR31256

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of bioplastics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Polyethylene Packaging Market: Increasing Adoption of Bioplastics

Growing concerns for sustainability of the environment are driving market vendors to introduce products made from biodegradable materials, such as cellulose. Vendors are also using renewable sources such as bioethanol to produce bioplastics to reduce their carbon footprint. Moreover, the production of bioplastics consumes significantly lesser amounts of energy and emits fewer greenhouse gases as compared to the production fossil fuel-based plastics. This trend is expected to positively impact the growth of the global polyethylene packaging market during the forecast period.

"Increase in mergers and acquisitions and new product launches by vendors will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Polyethylene Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global polyethylene packaging marketbytype (HDPE and LDPE), application (food and beverage, medical, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increasing demand for LDPE packaging from the F&B industry in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005925/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/