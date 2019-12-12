CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with the Opening of a New Store in Waco, TX

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Waco, TX. The franchise congratulates Steve and Jill Currier on the opening of their new CPR franchise store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Waco, please visit: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/waco-tx/.

"Steve and Jill's new store in Waco will be a valuable asset to the entire community. Steve and Jill are experienced franchise owners who take pride in serving their local communities. I look forward to the future success of CPR Waco," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Located in central Texas, Waco has been a tourist destination since its founding in 1856. From the Magnolia Market at the Silos to Waco Mammoth National Monument, the city has something everyone will enjoy. With countless dining experiences, museums, and galleries, Waco is a hub for both art and history lovers alike. Baylor University and L3 Technologies are among Waco's largest employers. CPR Waco is located along the busy Waco Drive in an older part of town.

"We are ecstatic to start this new journey alongside the community of Waco," said Steve Currier of his new journey. "We look forward to offering exceptional customer service and device repairs to the residents of Waco."

Steve, Jill, and their two daughters currently reside in Fort Hood, TX, where they enjoy fishing and flying. Steve is an Army veteran and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. CPR Waco team offers the community a variety of services that range from screen repairs to diagnostic issues, as well as free repair estimates. To learn more about the services Steve, Jill, and their team provide, visit the store or contact them at the details provided below.

Please contact the store at 254-383-7784 or via email: repairs@cpr-waco.com Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/waco-tx/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech businesses franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

