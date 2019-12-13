The global Addison's disease therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 191.52 million during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to several factors, such as special drug designations, reformulation of drugs, and favorable reimbursement scenario.Request a free sample report

global addison's disease therapeutics market 2019-2023.

The market report segments the Addison's disease therapeutics market by product (oral drugs and parenteral drugs) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Addison's Disease Therapeutics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Oral drugs

Parenteral drugs

During the forecast period, the market will witness significant demand for oral drugs. This is because oral drugs are considered as the first-line treatment for Addison's disease and they effectively restore corticosteroid levels in patients. Also, factors such as the availability of oral drugs and the ease of drug administration are expected to increase the growth of this segment.

Addison's Disease Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. Over the forecast period, the North American region will retain its position as the largest market for Addison's disease therapeutics. People in the region are increasingly becoming aware of the diagnosis and management of Addison's disease. These factors are fostering the growth of the Addison's disease therapeutics market in North America.

Major Five Addison's Therapeutics Companies:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company operates the business in the Biopharmaceuticals segment. FLORINEF is one of the key offerings of the company. It is indicated as partial replacement therapy for the treatment of patients with primary and secondary adrenocortical insufficiency.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co. Inc. operates the business across segments such as Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Others. DECADRON is the critical product offered by the company. It is indicated in combination with synthetic mineralocorticoid analogs for the treatment of patients with Addison's disease.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG operates its business across segments such as Innovative medicine, Sandoz, and Alcon. Methylprednisolone acetate is the key offering of the company. It is indicated in combination with synthetic mineralocorticoid analogs for the treatment of patients with Addison's disease.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. operates its business across segments such as Innovative Health and Essential Health. The company offers a wide range of therapeutics for Addison's disease. Some of the key offerings of the company include SOLU-CORTEF, MEDROL, Cortef, and A-METHAPRED.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates its business in the Pharmaceuticals segment. Plenadren is one of its key offerings. It is a modified-release hydrocortisone preparation indicated for the treatment of patients with primary and secondary adrenal insufficiency.

