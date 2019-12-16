Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Notice of dividend currency exchange rate 16-Dec-2019 / 13:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 16 December 2019 Genel Energy plc Notice of dividend currency exchange rate Genel Energy plc ('the Company') confirmed in its trading and operations update on 1 November a dividend distribution of 5¢ per share, converted into pounds sterling at the spot rate prevailing on 13 December 2019 and paid to the shareholders on the register at the close of business on that date (the record date), in relation to the year ending 31 December 2019. The dividend will be paid on 8 January 2020. The Company announces that the Bloomberg spot rate used to convert US dollars into pound sterling at 18:30 London time on 13 December 2019 was $1:GBP0.7506, and hence a dividend of 3.753p per share will be paid on 8 January 2020. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 35744 EQS News ID: 937285 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=937285&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2019 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)